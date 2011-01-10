Angola appoint fourth coach in a year
By app
LUANDA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lito Vidigal will take over as Angola's national coach after signing a two-year contract, the country's football officials said at the weekend.
The former Angola international was in charge at Uniao Leiria in Portugal last year, the country in which grew up and where his brother Jose Vidigal played at international level.
Vidigal, 41, takes over from Zeca Amaral, relieved of his duties after just four months in charge of Angola, and becomes the fourth coach of the Angolan side in the last 12 months.
