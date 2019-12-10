Arsenal ready to fight Inter Milan and Juventus for Manchester United's Smalling

Smalling secured a loan move to Roma last summer after spending nine years at Manchester United.

He was part of two Premier League winning sides while Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge.

In recent years, however, Smalling's struggled to assert himself under many different managers.

And with United's acquisition of Harry Maguire in the summer, it didn't seem as if he'd have better luck under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

At 30-year-old the England international took the plunge and ventured to Serie A in search of more playing time.

Since moving to the Italian Capital, Smalling has thrived - forming half of the best central defensive pairing in the league.

Smalling has even been peppering in goals and assists to boot in what has been a renaissance season for the defender.

Arsenal are thought to be very keen to add to their defensive ranks in a bid to stop the rot at the back.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners will face competition from a host of Serie A clubs - including Roma.

Roma hope to sign Smalling on a permanent basis once his season-long loan comes to an end.

However, Juventus and Inter Milan are also in the mix - with both keen to add defensive reinforcements.

It's believed United have set a £17m asking price for Smalling, which isn't out of Arsenal's reach - even if they don't qualify for European competition this season.

