Arsenal transfer news: Former defender expresses concern over Sergio Aguero links

Nigel Winterburn is not convinced that Sergio Aguero would be a good signing for Arsenal.

The Argentina international is set to leave Manchester City when his contract expires on June 30.

The striker has been linked with Barcelona for several months, but recent reports stated he wanted to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea, Tottenham, Leeds and Arsenal have all been suggested as potential destinations for the 32-year-old.

But while Winterburn has no doubts over Aguero’s quality, the former Arsenal left-back is concerned by his recent injury record.

"Listen, I have no problem with age with players and he's proven quality,” he told Free Super Tips .

“But over the last season and a half, he's had a lot of injuries. And that would be my big one worry and it also would depend on how you want to play.

“You can’t doubt his quality of what we've seen. Within the Premier League, it would be a free transfer, but then the wages. Are you going to get that money back? And then a lot of people were saying, but then are you stopping the progression of other players?

“There's been a lot of debate with [Eddie] Nketiah, who was in and around the team at the start of the season, but we haven't seen a lot. Is he going to be good enough?

“I think there's so much going on at Arsenal in terms of securing players' futures and moving on the players that you don't think are going to fit into it. I think it's going to be a massive turning point for Arsenal for next season and where they go.

“Will they even be regarded as a top-six team anymore? That's quite frightening for me to think about."

Mikel Arteta’s side return to action against Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal head to the Czech Republic needing a win or a high-scoring draw after the first leg at the Emirates Stadium finished 1-1.

