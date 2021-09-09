Arsenal transfer news: Gunners target Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri as long-term striker option

Arsenal have reportedly identified Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri as the ideal long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the Moroccan is determined to stay at the Spanish club.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive season with the La Liga club last term, scoring 24 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions, including six in the Champions League.

That form attracted the interest of Arsenal and West Ham, according to La Colina de Nervion, but En-Nesyri told Sevilla he didn’t want to leave.

The Morocco international made his position clear at the start of the transfer market, despite having the opportunity to greatly improve his salary elsewhere and raise a big fee for the club.

Sevilla were tempted to sell, but eventually raised funds through the sale of Bryan Gil to Tottenham instead, meaning En-Nesyri got his wish and stayed put.

West Ham pushed for a deal over the summer, but Arsenal could be the likeliest future destination for the striker, as they view the Moroccan as a long-term successor to Aubameyang, who is out of contract in 2023.

A January sale appears unlikely, but the Gunners could come back next summer, by which time En-Nesyri’s stance may have changed.

The striker has started the new campaign where he left off, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the opening three rounds of the La Liga season.

Things haven’t been nearly so rosy for Arsenal, who sit bottom of the Premier League table after losing all three matches so far, conceding nine goals and failing to score any.

Another Gunners striker, Alexandre Lacazette, has a contract ticking down faster than Aubameyang, as the Frenchman is already in the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

