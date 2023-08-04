Arsenal in huge transfer u-turn with 'super important' player in talks with European giant: report

Arsenal could let a player that Mikel Arteta deemed "super important" leave the club, with talks over a surprise exit having begun.

The Gunners have brought in £200 million worth of talent in the form of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber but outgoings have been a little more scant. Granit Xhaka has been the major departure for around £20m, with fringe defender Auston Trusty following him out the door in recent days, signing for recently-promoted Sheffield United.

Arteta has claimed that "things will move" in the final weeks of the window, suggesting that more exits are likely – but one surprise exit could end up dividing the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta told Sky that exits were inevitable before the window closes (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports in Italy, Juventus have begun talks over a move for Thomas Partey. Partey was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia earlier in the window and lost his place in the side last season – before Arsenal smashed their transfer record for Rice, who is likely to play as the No.6 this season.

But the move would still come as a surprise, given that Arteta has claimed in the last few weeks that the Ghanaian is a key member of his squad and someone that he would like to keep around, telling Sky Sports that, "Without a question of a doubt, Thomas Partey is a super important player for us and for me."

It would seem as though Juventus may have to raise funds to actually complete a deal. Weston McKennie, on loan at Leeds United last term, may have to leave Turin once more, while reports from the Evening Standard say that Dusan Vlahovic is a target for Chelsea.

Arsenal signed Partey for around £45m and are unlikely to accept less than £35m for a player that they are content going into the start of the season with.

Thomas Partey is linked with an exit (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In the event of Partey leaving, his international compatriot Mohammed Kudus may be targeted. Another player on Chelsea's radar, Football Transfers says that the Ajax star favours Champions League football.

Partey is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €35m.

More Arsenal stories

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we ask whether Arsenal are truly back, following last season's title challenge.

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window. The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too. Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound.

Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs.