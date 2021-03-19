Arsenal transfer news: Mohamed Elneny hopes potential Gunners captain Martin Odegaard seals permanent deal

Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny hopes the Gunners can seal a permanent deal for on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard as he thinks the Norwegian has what it takes to be a future club captain.

Odegaard arrived at the Emirates in January on a temporary deal until the end of the season and has made a positive impression in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old scored in Arsenal’s 2-1 north London derby win over Tottenham last weekend, his first league goal for the club, but his team-mate Elneny has been impressed by the youngster’s personality.

“You always see him coaching players, outside of the dressing room as well,” the Egyptian told journalist Arilas Ould-Saada.

“He talks all the time about the game and what we are going to do. He has the personality to be a captain.”

When asked about the prospect of Odegaard being signed on a permanent deal at the end of the season, Elneny said: “We wish, we wish, we wish.”

Odegaard has scored two goals in 11 games in all competitions for the Gunners.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Attacking players, defensive mindset: why Tottenham aren't scoring more under Mourinho

EUROPEAN GIANTS The best-run club in the world? Why Bayern Munich are so successful

QUIZ! Can you name every Champions League quarter-finalist since 2000?