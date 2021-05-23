Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 23 May, 4pm BST

Arsenal will be looking to end the Premier League season on a high when they host Brighton on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta has come in for plenty of criticism in recent months, with his team’s elimination from the Europa League at the semi-final stage a particularly sore spot. Yet the Spaniard’s domestic record in the second half of the season is actually pretty good: since Boxing Day, only Manchester City have amassed more points per game than the Gunners.

There are tentative signs that Arteta is beginning to get things right, although Arsenal were perhaps a little fortunate to pick up all three points last time out. Crystal Palace, looking to give Roy Hodgson the best possible Selhurst Park send-off, were the better team in the second half on Wednesday, but two goals in stoppage time gave Arsenal a 3-1 win.

Despite that victory, the Europa League is out of reach for the north Londoners going into the final day. A seventh-place finish would see Arsenal qualify for continental competition, although Arteta and many of the club’s fans would probably rather avoid the inaugural Europa Conference League. However, Arsenal will book a place in that competition if they better Tottenham and Everton’s results this weekend.

Brighton mounted a stunning comeback in midweek, overturning a 2-0 deficit to beat a 10-man Manchester City 3-2. The Seagulls should arguably be higher up the table after 37 games - their performances have often been stronger than their results - but Graham Potter will still be delighted to have again steered the club clear of the drop zone.

Arsenal will have to make do without the injured duo David Luiz and Hector Bellerin, while loanee goalkeeper Mat Ryan is ineligible to face his parent club.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Davy Propper, Neal Maupay, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Solly March and Danny Welbeck, but Lewis Dunk is back from a ban.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Arena. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20.

Singtel's Sports Plus has all matches live.

