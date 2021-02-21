Arsenal v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Arsenal v Manchester City live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 21 February, 4.30pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to take another step closer to the Premier League title when they take on Arsenal this weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side moved 10 points clear of the chasing pack with a 3-1 victory over Everton on Wednesday and are priced at 8/15 for the win by Betfred. City are in magnificent form, having won each of their 10 top-flight games in 2021, as well as their last 17 outings in all competitions. Having long held the best defensive record in the division, City are also close to possessing the best attack of England’s top 20 sides. Manchester United, the Premier League’s leading scorers, have found the net just once more than their crosstown rivals.

Arsenal were impressive in their 4-2 triumph over Leeds on Monday night, but they remain in a disappointing position in the table - their price of 11/2 reflects their underdog status in this clash. Indeed, defeat here could see them drop back into the bottom half, with their chances of Champions League qualification now hanging by a thread. Arsenal were outclassed by City at the Emirates in the League Cup in December, and Mikel Arteta would no doubt settle for a point here. A draw is 10/3 with Betfred.

Guardiola expects to have the in-form Ilkay Gundogan available again following a groin injury that kept him out of the victory on Merseyside. Nathan Ake is still out, but Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are back in the fold and could feature in some capacity. John Stones will hope to return to the starting XI after missing out against Everton, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also pushing for a recall.

Arsenal’s only absentee is Thomas Partey, who is nursing a thigh injury as his stop-start debut season in the Premier League continues.

Martin Odegaard could continue in the No.10 role he occupied against Leeds, with Emile Smith-Rowe operating from the left. Aubameyang will keep his place up top ahead of Alexandre Lacazette, who will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

