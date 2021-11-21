Barcelona transfer news: Manchester City rule out January exit for Raheem Sterling

Manchester City are not prepared to let Raheem Sterling leave the club on loan in January, according to reports.

Barcelona are keeping close tabs on the England international as they eye reinforcements in the winter window.

Xavi Hernandez replaced Ronald Koeman as the club's manager earlier this month, and the former midfielder wants to bolster his options in wide areas.

Sterling is said to be at the top of his wish list amid the forward's struggles for game time at Manchester City this season.

The 26-year-old has been restricted to just three starts in the Premier League so far in 2021/22.

Sterling is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract and is holding off on signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Liverpool star is open to a move overseas as he considers leaving the club with whom he has won three Premier League titles.

According to 90min, Sterling has told the City hierarchy that he wants to move to the Camp Nou on a temporary basis on January.

The forward is keen to play regular football with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon.

He is attracted to the idea of playing for Barcelona and would find an official offer from the Catalans too good to turn down.

However, the Sunday Mirror writes that City are not prepared to let Sterling leave on loan.

They are also not willing to consider any cash offers for the winger unless they are able to sign a replacement, which is likely to be difficult in January.

Sterling may well seek pastures new next summer but it seems likely that he will see out the season in Manchester.

"Don’t ask me from now on until the last day of the window about transfers because I’m not going to answer," Pep Guardiola said when asked about Sterling on Friday.

"It is not my business and it is not our business - Raheem’s either. Our business is [the games against] Everton, PSG, West Ham, and the rest.

"I’m not going to answer any questions about what is going to happen in the future because I don't know. And I am not concerned for one second."

