Barcelona v Real Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga wherever you are in the world

Barcelona v Real Madrid live stream, 3.00pm BST, La Liga TV

Zinedine Zidane is under pressure to deliver an El Clasico victory for Real Madrid against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Saturday after two consecutive defeats.

The reigning La Liga champions fell to a shock 1-0 home defeat to Cadiz last weekend.

They then faced another humiliation just days later with a 3-2 Champions League loss at the Bernabeu against a Shakhtar Donetsk side that was heavily depleted by coronavirus-enforced absences.

However, the Merengues are still just one point off the top of the table going into the game and face a Barca side with problems of their own.

Ronald Koeman’s team also suffered a league setback last time out, losing 1-0 at Getafe, but they responded in more convincing fashion with a 5-1 thrashing of Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

Barcelona go into the first Clasico clash of the season in ninth place with just seven points, but they have one game in hand over their rivals and two over early pace-setters Real Sociedad and Villarreal.

Goalkeeper Mac-Andre ter Stegen will again be absent for the hosts along with Samuel Umtiti, but Jordi Alba could return from injury to feature.

Sergio Busquets should return to the midfield, while Francisco Trincao has a chance of retaining his spot at the expense of struggling forward Antoine Griezmann.

Madrid are missing Eden Hazard, Martin Odegaard and Dani Carvajal through injury, while Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are doubts.

A big boost for Zidane will be the return to fitness of captain Sergio Ramos, who was notably absent for the defeat to Shakhtar with a knee injury.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST, with the game being shown on La Liga TV in the UK. See below for watching details where you are:

How to watch a La live stream in the UK

La Liga is broadcast on La Liga TV on Sky in the UK. Sky subscribers will have free access to all La Liga games for the remainder of the season.

If you want to watch the La Ligain the US and Canada, you can tune into BeIn Sports.

YouTube will be showing La Liga in a number of European and Asian countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

