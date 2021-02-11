Barnsley v Chelsea live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Barnsley v Chelsea live stream, BBC, Thursday 11 February, 7.30pm GMT

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to maintain his unbeaten start to life as Chelsea manager when his side face Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The sacking of Frank Lampard last month was contentious, but Tuchel has done an excellent job in his first couple of weeks at the helm. Following a 0-0 draw with Wolves in his first game at the helm, Tuchel has overseen victories over Burnley, Tottenham and Sheffield United to put the Blues back into top-four contention. Chelsea are now up to fifth, just one point behind Liverpool in the final Champions League qualification spot. Things are certainly looking up at Stamford Bridge, even if a title challenge - the target for Chelsea at the start of the season - is now out of the question.

The FA Cup offers Tuchel the best chance of winning a trophy in his debut campaign. Chelsea have done well in this competition during the Roman Abramovich era, winning the prize in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2018. Nothing should be taken for granted, but the draw for the fifth round has been relatively kind to the Blues. A place in the quarter-finals is theirs for the taking.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Bet365 where new customers can get up to £100 in Bet Credits Barnsley: 9/1

Chelsea: 3/10

Barnsley head into this game in poor form, having failed to win any of their last five games. That run has seen them slide down the standings, and their play-off hopes are now hanging by a thread: the Tykes are currently nine points adrift of the top six. Barnsley beat Tranmere and Norwich in the third and fourth rounds respectively, but this is a different test altogether.

Tuchel is likely to rotate his team ahead of Monday’s meeting with Newcastle in the Premier League. Kai Havertz has been struggling with a knock but could be fit enough to start, while Thiago Silva is definitely out with a muscular problem.

Barnsley will have to make do without Ben Williams, but Ismael has no fresh injury concerns to deal with. The Tykes are unlikely to have much of the ball despite playing at home, and defensive organisation will be key to their chances of an upset.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Bet365 offer: Terms and conditions apply: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+

Use a VPN to watch a Barnsley v Chelsea live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal