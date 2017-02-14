Bayern finance chief claims €100m Manchester United bid for Muller
Thomas Muller was the subject of bid from Manchester United worth more than €100million, according the Bayern Munich's finance chief.
Manchester United made an offer in excess of €100million for Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller, according to the Bundesliga champions' executive vice-chairman.
United broke the world transfer record with their re-signing of Paul Pogba from Juventus for an initial fee of £89.3million and big spending has been a particular feature under Jose Mourinho and his predecessor Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.
Jan-Christian Dreesen, the executive board member who is oversees Bayern's financial affairs, told Sport Bild that Muller has also been on United's radar for a similar figure, even though the prospect of selling the 2014 World Cup winner was never seriously considered.
"There really was such a thing. A fax came from England," Dreesen said.
"For us, however, a sale of Thomas Muller was never discussed.
"If a player fits us, we would be stupid to take the short-term prospect of a record profit to weaken the team."
Muller is chasing a fifth consecutive Bundesliga title for Bayern this season but the 27-year-old has struggled for his best form under Carlo Ancelotti, scoring four goals in 26 appearances across all competitions and just one in Germany's top flight.
