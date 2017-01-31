BREAKING NEWS: Ighalo leaves Watford for CSL's Changchun Yatai
Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has become the latest player to move to the Chinese Super League, joining Changchun Yatai from Watford.
Watford striker Odion Ighalo has agreed a permanent switch to Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai, the Premier League side have confirmed.
The 27-year-old Nigeria international has moved for a fee reported to be in the region of £20million.
