BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid face Manchester City, Bayern Munich paired with Atletico Madrid
Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid take on Premier League outfit Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Real Madrid have been paired with Manchester City during Friday's Champions League semi-final draw in Nyon, while Bayern Munich will have to deal with Atletico Madrid if they are to make it to the final.
The first legs of the semi-finals will take place on April 26 and 27, with the returns scheduled for May 3 and 4.
The final at San Siro is on May 28, kicking off at 20:45CET.
