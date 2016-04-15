BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid face Manchester City, Bayern Munich paired with Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid have been paired with Manchester City during Friday's Champions League semi-final draw in Nyon, while Bayern Munich will have to deal with Atletico Madrid if they are to make it to the final.

The first legs of the semi-finals will take place on April 26 and 27, with the returns scheduled for May 3 and 4.

The final at San Siro is on May 28, kicking off at 20:45CET.