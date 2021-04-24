Brighton transfer news: Graham Potter realistic about chances of keeping Yves Bissouma

Brighton manager Graham Potter has conceded that the club may be powerless to stop Yves Bissouma from leaving this summer.

Potter’s admission comes amid reported interest in the midfielder from some of the Premier League’s top sides.

According to the Express, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all admirers of Bissouma, as are Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a strong season for the Seagulls, who look safe in the top flight for at least another year.

He’s made great strides since signing from Lille in 2018, but Potter feels there’s still much more to come from the Malian international.

“The exciting thing for Yves is he can improve some more,” the 45-year-old said. “He’s not at the top. But he’s got incredible potential and incredible talent.

Potter is under no illusions that a big offer could see Bissouma depart the Amex, but he suggested that he would love to continue aiding his development, saying: “Like any player, we have to be honest and sensible enough to know that if [they are] good enough to play at that level and [have] that opportunity, then we shouldn’t be scared of that.

“At the same time, Yves is happy … He knows he’s in an environment here [where] people care for him, look after him and wand the best for him.

“He’s not perfect; he’s not the finished article; he’s still got things to improve. That’s really exciting for me as a coach.”

Brighton are understand to have placed a £40 million price tag on Bissouma, who made his 90th appearance for the club in Monday’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE European Super League, from rumour to collapse: A full timeline of farce

FEATURE Jose Mourinho: What next for the Special One?

QUIZ! Can you name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table?