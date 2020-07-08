Bristol City vs Hull live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Bristol City vs Hull live stream, iFollow, Wednesday July 8, 6pm BST

Bristol City have been knocking on the play-off doors for a couple of years now, with only a trend for poor late-season form letting them down. Last year, one win from the final six matches saw them miss out on 6th place, despite still being within touching distance going into the final day.

Poor form seemed to kick in earlier this season, with City heading into the hiatus without a win in five matches. Things have only got worse since the restart, with four defeats on the bounce – leading to the sacking of boss Lee Johnson.

Johnson – who totted up over 170 league appearances for Bristol City as a player – had been the longest-serving manager in the Championship, having spent more than four years in the dugout at Ashton Gate.

Now nine points and six places adrift of the play-offs, the Robins' season looks over.

The same cannot be said for Hull, who are one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Four points from four since the restart isn't the world's worst form, and they would hope to get a win over Bristol City, with high-flying Cardiff and Millwall still to play.

Kick-off is at 6pm BST and the game is being shown on iFollow. See below for watching details where you are.

GET SKY SPORTS ON NOW TV (Image credit: PA) GUIDE How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

Use a VPN to watch Bristol City vs Hull live stream from outside your country (or cheaper for UK residents)

iFollow has every single EFL game for the rest of the season.

Bristol City fans can watch here.

Wednesday fans can watch here.

It costs a tenner to see your team, but it only costs £6 if you are watching from overseas. So a smart tip is to get yourself a handy VPN, and set your location to overseas and pay less. We recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

OTHER GUIDES

Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund anywhere in the world

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the worldBarcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the worldReal Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com