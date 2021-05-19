Burnley v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Burnley v Liverpool live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 19 May, 8.15pm BST

Liverpool will be looking to take another step closer to the Champions League when they visit Burnley on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were handed a major boost when Arsenal beat Chelsea last week. That result at Stamford Bridge meant Liverpool suddenly had their top-four fate in their own hands; victories in each of their remaining four games would be enough for the Reds to qualify for the Champions League.

They are halfway there. A 4-2 win against Manchester United last Thursday was followed by a dramatic 2-1 defeat of West Brom at the weekend. Liverpool looked set to drop two points at The Hawthorns, but Alisson Becker’s header in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time kept their top-four bid on course.

Burnley suffered a thumping 4-0 defeat by Leeds last time out. That was a disappointing outcome for Sean Dyche’s side, who secured their Premier League status a few days prior. Burnley will be looking to put things right when Liverpool visit Turf Moor, with the Clarets still able to finish as high as 12th if results go their way in the coming days.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from 888sport where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Burnley: 39/4 Draw: 27/5 Liverpool: 1/4 Bet Now T&C Apply

Liverpool will again be without long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez for their final away game of the campaign. Jordan Henderson is still out too, but James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to the matchday squad.

Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies are also on the treatment table, so Klopp could name an unchanged starting XI. If he does make a change, Georginio Wijnaldum will hope to be at the top of the list.

Burnley will again have to make do without Nick Pope, which means back-up goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will start between the sticks once more. Robbie Brady, Kevin Long and Phil Bardsley are all sidelined.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event See below for watching details where you are.

At 888sport bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Terms and Conditions: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Burnley v Liverpool live stream live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.