Champions League draw in full
The Champions League group-stage draw has been made in Nyon, with Real Madrid, Dortmund, Tottenham and APOEL together in Group H.
The draw for the Champions League group stage was made in Nyon on Thursday, as the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid learned their fate.
Group-stage games will be contested over six matchdays between September 12 and December 6.
Here is the draw in full:
Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow
Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic
Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag
Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiacos, Sporting CP
Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor
Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord
Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig
Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL
The complete 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw!Most exciting group?August 24, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.