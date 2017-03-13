Chelsea handed Tottenham semi after Manchester United victory
Chelsea will get the chance to avenge their January Premier League defeat to Tottenham when the two sides meet in the FA Cup semi-finals.
The Premier League's top two will go head-to-head in the FA Cup semi-finals after Chelsea were drawn alongside Tottenham.
Chelsea secured their place in the last four on Monday with a 1-0 victory over holders Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, N'Golo Kante's long-range strike sealing their progression.
When the two sides last met in the in January it was Spurs, looking for a first major trophy since 2008, who came out on top, ending Chelsea's stunning unbeaten run of 13 league matches.
The second semi-final will see Arsene Wenger's Arsenal face Manchester City, both matches taking place at Wembley on April 22 and 23.
For Arsenal - who have won a record-equalling 12 FA Cups and ended Lincoln City's fairytale run on Saturday - it represents a great chance at securing some silverware, which could help ease some pressure on under-fire boss Wenger after their Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich.
City claimed a victory in their previous clash with the Gunners, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling helping them come from a goal down to win in December.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.