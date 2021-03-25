Chelsea transfer news: Blues and Spurs target Paulo Dybala set for Juventus exit

Chelsea and Tottenham target Paulo Dybala is edging closer to a Juventus exit after contract renewal talks reportedly stalled.

The Argentina international enters the final year of his deal in Turin this summer, but he has failed to find an agreement for an extension after an injury-hit season.

Dybala has been linked with Spurs and Chelsea recently, while Liverpool has also been touted as a potential destination for the former Palermo attacker.

Football Italia reports that the Italian champions are refusing to budge on the contract offer they tabled last summer, worth €10 million per season including performance-related bonuses.

Dybala rejected that offer before the current season started, but the Old Lady have said that he can take it or leave it as they will not go higher.

With the situation at an impasse, it appears ever likelier that the forward will leave at the end of the season, when Juve can cash in and avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer a year later.

Dybala has made just 11 Serie A appearances this season, scoring two goals, and has been sidelined with injury since mid-January.

It has been a season to forget for Juve so far, as Andrea Pirlo’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto at the Last-16 stage and are 10 points behind leaders Inter in their bid to reclaim the Serie A title.

