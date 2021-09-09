Chelsea transfer news: Julian Nagelsmann wants Timo Werner to join him at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is eager to be reunited with Chelsea striker Timo Werner in 2022, according to reports in Germany.

The two worked together at RB Leipzig to great success before Werner joined the Stamford Bridge club on a five-year deal last year.

But Werner has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, and Chelsea's blockbuster summer signing of Romelu Lukaku could eventually see the Germany international head back to his home country, according to Sport 1.

The German has played one minute in Chelsea’s two Premier League games since Lukaku arrived from Inter Milan, and the outlet reports that he could look to leave next year if his role doesn’t change.

Werner is in regular contact with Nagelsmann, who succeeded Hansi Flick as Bayern boss this summer, and the Chelsea man’s name has been discussed by the German club's hierarchy since the new manager arrived.

Another factor working in the Bundesliga giants' favour is that Werner shares an agent with Nagelsmann, as well as Bayern players like Niklas Sule and Dayot Upamecano.

The 25-year-old’s bumper contract in London could make it an expensive deal, but the outlet gives it a 70 per cent likelihood of happening.

It's possible that next year Bayern will fail to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund or renew Robert Lewandowski’s contract, which expires in 2023, situations that would leave them in need of a new striker.

Werner endured a difficult first season at Chelsea after his reported £47.6m move last summer, scoring six league goals in 35 appearances and missing a host of gilt-edged chances.

But he retains a good reputation in Germany, where he scored 91 goals in 222 Bundesliga appearances before his move.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for the national team recently, scoring three goals in three games during the recent international break in World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland, and bagging one assist.

Nagelsmann will be confident that he knows how to get the best out of Werner, having done exactly that at Leipzig.

Their one season working together in 2019/20 was by far the most prolific of the striker’s career, as he scored 28 Bundesliga goals, second only to Lewandowski.

