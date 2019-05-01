Wednesday's big transfer rumours: Arsenal turn to Paris for midfielder

What the papers say

Manchester City have calmed their interest in Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell, after the 22-year-old became subject of rumours he would leave the King Power in the summer. The Manchester Evening News reports that Pep Guardiola is happy with his current options in the position of Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal are looking to Paris Saint-Germain to boost their attack as they hope to land midfielder Christopher Nkunku from the Ligue 1 winners, the Evening Standard says. The Gunners have been told they will have to fork out £17.2 million for the 21-year-old who has scored four times this season.

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon is wanted by a host of European sides (Mark Kerton/PA)

Sticking with north London, and Tottenham are favourites to land Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon following the Cottagers’ relegation, the Evening Standard says. Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Borrusia Dortmund are also keen, the paper adds.

Barcelona are looking to sign Manchester City’s Bernando Silva in the summer, but the 24-year-old says he is happy to stay at the Etihad, the Manchester Evening News says.

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk may be moving to West Brom (David Davies/PA)

Garry Monk may switch St Andrew's for The Hawthorns, as the Birmingham manager has emerged as a leading contender to take the hot seat at West Brom, according to the Daily Mail.

Bakayoko 'wants Chelsea return in transfer U-turn' https://t.co/F1R4Ga1xHj— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) April 30, 2019

Barcelona demand £21m for wantaway keeper Cillessen https://t.co/vr4MUN1cQ1— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) April 30, 2019

Matthijs de Ligt: The teenager, currently on the books of Ajax, is keen on a move to Barcelona to link up with former team-mate Frenkie de Jong, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian is wanted by Inter Milan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Matteo Darmian: Inter Milan are looking to bring the Manchester United defender back to Italy, with the Old Trafford club willing to accept a fee of around £9 million, says Gazzetta dello Sport.

Andre Gray: Rangers are keen on landing the Watford striker and will aim for a loan deal, the Herald says.

