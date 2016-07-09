Cisse signs for Shandong

Papiss Cisse has left Newcastle United to join Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Luneng, the Championship club have confirmed.

The striker joins Shandong for an undisclosed fee, after four-and-a-half years at St James' Park.

Cisse moved to Newcastle from Freiburg and scored 44 times in 131 outings, with his three in 21 last season doing little to help the club avoid relegation from the Premier League.

He joins the likes of Hulk, Ramires and Alex Teixeira in the CSL, while Graziano Pelle has been linked with a move to Shandong from Southampton in recent days.