Costa Rica defender Marshall killed in car crash
By app
SAN JOSE - Costa Rica defender Dennis Marshall, who six days ago scored a goal at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, was killed in a road accident on Thursday, the player's agent said.
"It's incredible, I can't believe it... you never know what's going to happen to you tomorrow, but that's life," agent Jorge Ulloa told a local radio station.
The 25-year-old Marshall, who played for Danish club Aalborg, died in a head-on collision with a truck on a mountain highway in eastern San Jose, local media quoted the Red Cross as saying.
"He was a young man with a bright future, well loved for his easy-going nature... we're all shocked, it's a blow," said Costa Rica's Argentine coach Ricardo La Volpe.
Marshall equalised in Costa Rica's Gold Cup quarter-final against Honduras on June 18 with his first goal for his country. The match ended 1-1 and Honduras won a penalty shootout.
"This is a terribly sad day," Aalborg coach Kent Nielsen told the club's website.
Kenneth Emil Petersen, who roomed with Marshall, added: "Dennis was a fantastic person. He had a fantastic sense of humour. What has happened is so unreal."
Marshall's wife Arianna also died in the accident.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.