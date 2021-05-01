Crystal Palace v Man City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Crystal Palace v Man City live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 1 May, 12.30pm BST

Manchester City will win the Premier League title this weekend if they beat Crystal Palace and Manchester United lose to Liverpool.

It has been a good week for Pep Guardiola and his players. Last weekend, City produced perhaps their most dominant performance of the season in beating Tottenham 1-0 in the League Cup final. The game might ultimately have been decided by a header from a set-piece in the final 10 minutes, but City were superb all afternoon and could easily have won by three or four goals.

Then, on Wednesday, Guardiola’s side came from behind to beat PSG 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. City were outplayed in the first half and fell behind to a Marquinhos header, but they regrouped at the break and turned the game on its head in the second period. The tie is not done yet, but City are in pole position to advance to the Champions League final for the first time in the club’s history.

Crystal Palace, in contrast to their upcoming opponents, have little to play for in the remaining weeks of the campaign. Roy Hodgson’s side are 11 points clear of the drop zone going into the weekend, and it would take an extraordinary turn of events for them to suffer relegation from here. Palace are also unlikely to finish in the top half, with eight points currently separating them from 10th place.

Despite the fact his team could get their hands on the title this weekend, Guardiola is likely to rest some of his regulars ahead of Tuesday’s return fixture against PSG. John Stones is suspended so will definitely miss out, with Aymeric Laporte set to partner Ruben Dias at the back.

Gary Cahill will need to be assessed by Palace’s medical team ahead of Saturday’s contest, but James Tomkins, James McArthur, Mamadou Sakho, Nathan Ferguson and Connor Wickham are definitely out.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1. See below for watching details where you are.

At 888sport bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Terms and Conditions: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Crystal Palace v Man City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.