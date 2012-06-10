Dutch defender Mathijsen returns to training

The centre-back is recovering from a hamstring strain and was replaced by Ron Vlaar for Saturday's opening 1-0 defeat by Denmark but could now feature in Wednesday's key game.

Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar was eager to impress during training as he tries to force his way into a faltering forward line when the Dutch meet old foes Germany.

The Schalke 04 front-man is hoping to dislodge Ibrahim Afellay from the starting line-up and take centre stage with Robin van Persie possibly switching to the left after looking below his brilliant best against the Danes.