England vs Germany watched by record crowd for women's or men's Euro final

The women's Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday is being watched by a record crowd of 87,192.

Wembley completely sold out for the showpiece fixture and it was revealed in the build-up to the match that even some of the England men's team were unable to get tickets to watch the Lionesses take on eight-time champions Germany.

It was announced late in the game that 87,192 fans were in attendance for the match, which is a record for any Euros final - women or men (officially at least) - and a new mark for any UEFA competition.

Substitute Ella Toone fired England in front with a superb lob after 62 minutes, but Germany levelled through Lina Magull 11 minutes before the end.

The match was still level after 90 minutes and is now into extra time.