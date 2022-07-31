England vs Germany watched by record crowd for women's or men's Euro final
By Ben Hayward published
England's Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley is being watched by a record crowd in a UEFA competition
The women's Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday is being watched by a record crowd of 87,192.
Wembley completely sold out for the showpiece fixture and it was revealed in the build-up to the match that even some of the England men's team were unable to get tickets to watch the Lionesses take on eight-time champions Germany.
It was announced late in the game that 87,192 fans were in attendance for the match, which is a record for any Euros final - women or men (officially at least) - and a new mark for any UEFA competition.
A record attendance. 87,192 inside Wembley today. A UEFA tournament record. Incredible support #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/9VL6zYmAMWJuly 31, 2022
"A record attendance," the national stadium's official Twitter account posted.
"87,192 inside Wembley today. A UEFA tournament record. Incredible support."
Substitute Ella Toone fired England in front with a superb lob after 62 minutes, but Germany levelled through Lina Magull 11 minutes before the end.
The match was still level after 90 minutes and is now into extra time.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.