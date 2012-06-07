Eriksen: No contact with Man City or Anzhi

The young Danish international is considered one of the hottest prospects in Europe and is expected to shine at the upcoming European Championship.

Eriksen has remained loyal to Eredivisie champions Ajax in recent years, believing his ongoing development would be best served with the Amsterdam outfit.

And despite admitting he is aware that a number of Europe’s heavyweights are interested in securing his signature, the 20-year-old insists there are no big-money offers on the table for him to consider.

"I don't think much about the market rumours," Eriksen told Jyllands Posten.

"I read in the papers that Manchester City and Anzhi are ready to spend millions on me. There is nothing concrete there.

"Which league would I like to play in? One of the English, Spanish of Italian championships.

"I want to play for a club that plays to win championships. If they don't, I might as well stay here.

"There is no point moving to a club that is in the bottom half of their league. I'd prefer to remain at Ajax, grow here and win more championships."