European Super League shambles: Now Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham withdraw

All six Premier League clubs have tonight withdrawn from the Super League they formed less than two days ago.

Chelsea and Manchester City began the exodus on Tuesday evening, followed by the resignation of Ed Woodward, Manchester United's executive vice-chairman, who was a key architect of the deal to form the league.

Reports from Spain suggest Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are on the verge of confirming their departure.

Now all remaining English sides – Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham – have bailed on the project too.

Manchester City were the first to publicly withdraw, but Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have now made statements confirming they will not be going ahead with the plan.

That would leave just Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan left to compete.

In the two days since the announcement, the Super League has come under fire from supporters, football authorities, the British government, and current players and managers.

Both Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticised the idea before their respective clubs pulled out, while Liverpool players released a joint statement on Tuesday night saying, "We don't like it and we don't want it to happen."

We will have more on this story as it happens...