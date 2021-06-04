Everton transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti keen on taking Richarlison to Real Madrid

Only days after leaving Everton to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly already plotting an approach for Richarlison.

Ancelotti is said to believe that the forward has what it takes to thrive for Los Blancos, where the three-time Champions League-winning boss is stepping into the dugout for the second time.

And, according to Football Insider, Everton will entertain offers for Richarlison should he push for a move to the Spanish capital.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the 24-year-old, who arrived in English football when he joined Watford from Fluminense in 2017, has been linked with a Spanish giant; Everton turned down an £85 million bid from Barcelona in January last year.

Next season’s El Clasico meetings are already set to have a certain Everton flavour – Ancelotti’s predecessor at Goodison Park, Ronald Koeman, has been in charge at Barca since last August – but could Richarlison add to that?

The Brazilian, who has scored eight goals in 23 caps for his country, could find himself competing with the likes of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and – who knows, now that Zidane has gone – maybe even the returning Gareth Bale for a place in the Real side.

Would the lure of Champions League football prove too much to resist, though? Everton, after looking good for at least Europa League qualification, fell away badly in the final months of the season, winding up in tenth without European football of any kind.

Speculation over Richarlison’s future can be put on the back-burner for now, though; he’s off to the Copa America, where he’ll be looking to help the Selecao to a second consecutive success on home soil.

