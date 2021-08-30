Everton transfer news: Rafa Benitez lines up Salomon Rondon deal

Everton are keen to sign Salomon Rondon, who previously played under Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United and Dalian Professional.

According to Sky Sports, the powerful striker could be available on a free transfer and would welcome a return to the Premier League.

Rondon moved to Dalian from West Bromwich Albion in July 2019 after Benitez activated a £16.5million release clause in his contract.

He had spent the previous season on loan at Newcastle, where he struck up a good partnership with Ayoze Perez, scoring 11 goals in 32 games.

Rondon is seen as potential back-up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who continues to lead the line impressively for Everton.

The England international already has three goals in three games this season, helping the Toffees to an unbeaten start under their new manager.

Due to his close association with Liverpool, where he won the Champions League in 2005, many supporters were opposed to Benitez’s appointment.

The signings of Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray and Asmir Begovic failed to lift the mood around Goodison Park, but results have been positive so far.

Rondon would represent another solid, low-cost addition to the Everton squad, bringing Premier League pedigree and loyalty to Benitez.

The Venezuelan international has height, strength and good hold-up play, typically operating as an old-fashioned target man.

He joined West Brom for a club-record £12million fee in August 2015 and scored 24 goals in 108 appearances over the next three years.

This notably included a hat-trick of headers in a 3-1 win over Swansea City, demonstrating his exceptional ability in the air.

Earlier this year, Rondon had a loan spell at CSKA Moscow and is now targeting a permanent return to European football.