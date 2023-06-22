Saudi Arabia is massively disrupting the European transfer market this summer, with clubs in the Middle Eastern country offering huge fees and contracts to some of the biggest names in football.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante already there, Saudi Arabia is hoping to add more stellar names to the league in order to boost the quality and spectacle of the football. It doesn't just stop at players, though, with both Jose Mourinho and Steven Gerrard turning down opportunities to manage in the country.

While players such as Neymar, Sergio Busquets, Luka Modric, Saul Niguez and Marcelo Brozovic have all been linked, Premier League stars seem more coveted by teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Below, FourFourTwo details every player currently in England's top flight linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Every Premier League player linked with a move to Saudi Arabia

Ruben Neves

With just a year remaining on his contract, Wolves are set to receive around £50 million from Al-Hilal for the sale of 26-year-old Neves. The Portuguese midfielder has often flirted with a move away from Molineux in the past, with Barcelona often cited as the dream destination, but this summer it seems inevitable he'll move to Saudi Arabia.

Hakim Ziyech

Just six months after a move to PSG fell through, Ziyech has reportedly already signed a three-year deal with Al-Nassr, the side Ronaldo currently plies his trade with. The 30-year-old struggled for consistent performances at Stamford Bridge during his three seasons at Chelsea, and will leave for just £8m.

Bernardo Silva

Despite having just won the treble with Manchester City at the age of 28, Silva is reportedly on the verge of signing for an unnamed Saudi Pro League side for a considerable price tag. The Portuguese international still has two years remaining on his City deal, but has often been linked with a move to Barcelona or PSG. Both clubs look set to be snubbed, though, in favour of a more lucrative offer from the Middle East.

Son Heung-min

Champions Al-Ittihad reportedly bid more than £50m for Son in the transfer window, which the South Korean rejected in order to continue playing in his "favourite league".

"I have many things to do in the Premier League," Son said following the bid. "Money doesn't matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important. I want to play more for Tottenham in the Premier League. I'll prepare well when I'm back to Spurs."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mo Salah

According to Hafez Al-Medlej, who has held positions running both the Asian Football Confederation and Saudi Pro League in the last few years, Liverpool star Salah is a target for Saudi Arabia. Al-Medlej confirmed that the Saudi revolution should not be limited to players at the end of their careers but also to those at the peak of their powers.

Wilfried Zaha

With his contract at Crystal Palace expiring at the end of June, Zaha is available on a free transfer and has been offered £30m per year to move to Al-Nassr. He looks set to reject that approach, though, instead favouring a move to a Champions League side, with PSG reportedly interested.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Having fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are keen to sell Aubameyang in the current window. Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab have both made approaches, but the Gabonese striker prefers a return to Barcelona and is reluctant to agree to a Saudi move.

Hugo Lloris

Tottenham and Lloris look set to part company this summer after more than a decade together, and the French goalkeeper has reportedly been offered the chance to triple his wages in Saudi Arabia. Lloris has expressed his desire to leave Spurs, though he still has a year remaining on his deal.

Kyle Walker

After growing frustrated with his inconsistent starts at Manchester City, Walker is suggested to be seeking new opportunities elsewhere. Teams from the Saudi Pro League are keen on acquiring his services, though other sides in the Premier League and even Bayern Munich have been linked.

Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian is definitely leaving Liverpool at the end of June, and while it initially seemed a free transfer to Serie A looked on the cards, a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia could tempt Firmino to the Middle East instead.

Thomas Partey

Despite proving an integral member of Mikel Arteta's side in the 2022/23 season, Arsenal have granted Partey permission to speak with Saudi sides over a potential deal this summer, freeing up further space and funds in their squad to focus on the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez

Clubs such as Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are interested in buying Mahrez from Manchester City, with a potential £50m-per-year deal on offer should the Algerian opt to switch the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League.

Still with a year remaining on his contract, Mahrez won't come cheap, though.

Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian striker spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, and is focussed on a return to San Siro on a permanent deal. However, that hasn't stopped Saudi Arabian sides from offering him huge sums of cash.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Only a year after joining the club, Koulibaly is set to be on the move once again as he has agreed a contract with Al-Hilal. Costing around £20m, Chelsea are set to lose £15m on their initial investment for the Senegalese defender.

Joao Moutinho

Set to leave Wolves when his contract officially expires at the end of June, Moutinho has been linked with Al-Ittihad and a reunion with his former manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Edouard Mendy

Another Chelsea player seemingly on the move, Mendy isn't a part of new boss Mauricio Pochettino's plans and has therefore been made available to other clubs. Al-Ahli have taken the bait, and are working to complete the signing of the 31-year-old goalkeeper.