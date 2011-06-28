Former Man City skipper Doyle dies

Doyle was part of the City team that won the English League title in 1968, the FA Cup in 1969, and the European Cup Winners' Cup and League Cups in 1970.

He scored City's first goal in the 1970 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion and skippered their 1976 League Cup winning side against Newcastle United, their last major honour until they won the FA Cup last month against Stoke City.

He is the third member of City's successful team of that era to die in the past nine months following the deaths of coach Malcolm Allison last October and Neil Young, the scorer of the winning goal in the 1969 FA Cup Final, in February.

Doyle, a midfielder or defender, played more than 550 times for City between 1962 and 1978 and also won five England caps.

After leaving City in 1978, he played for Stoke, Bolton Wanderers and Rochdale and retired in 1984 having played 627 matches in his career, scoring 42 goals.

In a brief initial statement on their website ahead of a full obituary to be posted later, City said theye were "deeply saddened" by his death.