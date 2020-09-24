FPL: Harry Kane is able as goalscorers hit ground running in Premier League

Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Southampton has propelled a key attacker to the top of our FPL recommendations for gameweek three – but not the one you might imagine.

Son Heung-min scored four of the five goals to rack up 24 points – the highest weekly score of the fledgling season, leaving him also leading all players overall with 26.

Harry Kane was just behind, though, after setting up all four and then scoring the fifth himself to score 21 for the week and 23 for the season. The England captain leads the PA news agency’s Transfer Score rankings – read on to see who else we recommend.

Kane and able

Our rankings suggest Harry Kane – not Son – is the Tottenham star to target (PA graphic)

A player’s transfer score combines his recent form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty (FDR) to produce a rating out of 100, with form accounting for 50 per cent and the remainder split between the other categories.

Kane tops the form rankings and his ownership is barely half that of Son – 16.7 per cent to 31.6 per cent – leaving him top of the pile on a transfer score of 75.

That is comfortably the highest among strikers, with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus on 66 and Brighton’s Neal Maupay 65 – both boosted by ownership below three per cent, if you are already seeking a mini-league differential.

Sterling service

Raheem Sterling leads the way in midfield (PA graphic)

Closest behind Kane in the form charts is his England colleague Raheem Sterling, leaving him atop the midfield rankings with a transfer score of 73.

The Manchester City winger’s £11.5million price tag drags down his score – but has put off all but 5.5 per cent of managers, helping to offset the effect.

The form rankings take in the last five games, stretching back into last season, where Trezeguet‘s strong finish explains the Aston Villa man’s second place in midfield – the Egyptian scored twice against Crystal Palace and once against Arsenal in July.

Daniel Podence needs no such help, with assists in both games so far this term coupled with Wolves’ favourable run of fixtures seeing him to a transfer score of 67, one point behind Trezeguet.

Son, listed in midfield, had a goal and an assist in the final three games of last season but still trails Kane, who scored five goals in that time, in the form standings. The South Korean’s cost and ownership limit him to a transfer score of 60 – sixth among midfielders and 20th overall.

Heroes and Villans

Aston Villa dominate the defensive rankings (PA graphic)

Trezeguet’s Villa colleagues lead the way in defence, with Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings our top-rated pair for week three on 74 and 66 respectively.

Konsa scored the only goal against Sheffield United last week, Mings with the assist, and each picked up points in the same category late last season – Konsa on target against Everton while Mings’ flick-on set up Trezeguet against the Gunners.

Another early goalscorer against the Blades occupies third place in the defensive rankings, Wolves’ Romain Saiss on 65. If you expect Chris Wilder’s side to remain vulnerable at set-pieces, Leeds’ centre-backs could be more tempting than their back-to-back 4-3 results would imply while Gabriel has already found the net for week-four opponents Arsenal.