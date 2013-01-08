Galatasaray start discussions to sign Sneijder
By app
Galatasaray have opened talks to try to sign Inter Milan's out-of-favour Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder, the Turkish league leaders said on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old has not played for the Italian side since negotiations aimed at getting him to accept a cut in wages broke down in November.
"Galatasaray have begun talks with Inter for the transfer of Wesley Sneijder," a statement from the Turkish champions said.
"The public will be informed of developments."
Sneijder, who inspired Inter to their 2010 treble before helping the Netherlands to finish runners-up at the World Cup, has been linked in the media with a move to the Premier League but his large wages have been seen as a stumbling block.
