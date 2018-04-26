Griezmann confirms Atletico talks over future
Linked with a move away, Antoine Griezmann said he was discussing his future with Atletico Madrid.
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann confirmed he was in talks with the LaLiga club over his future.
Griezmann, 27, has been linked with a move away from Atletico, with Barcelona reportedly the frontrunners to sign the France international.
While the forward is contracted until mid-2022 at Atletico, Griezmann said he was discussing his future with the club.
"If I'm going to continue at Atletico, I don't know, we'll see," he told COPE after helping his side to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.
"We're talking to the club to see what can be done."
Griezmann scored an 82nd-minute equaliser for Atletico as the 10-man Spanish giants came from behind to earn a vital draw at Arsenal.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.