Harry Maguire warns Manchester United to improve on and off the pitch ahead of next season

Harry Maguire has called on Manchester United to make improvements on and off the pitch ahead of next season.

The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League last term but did not really get close to champions Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also lost the Europa League final to Villarreal last month.

And Maguire is under no illusions that United need to put a number of things right to challenge for the biggest trophies.

"There is pressure every game you play for United,” the England international told The Sun .

"You are expected to win so not winning the Europa League final does not put more pressure on.

"Even if we had won the trophy, the fans, quite rightly, would have demanded that we go and win another trophy next season anyway.

"We have to put it right next season. We have got to improve in everything we do on and off the pitch.

"Myself and the United team had a really bad start. We did not get a good pre-season and started the season really slowly but we soon improved.

"At the time of the injury, I had been playing the best football of my career.

"I had been really happy with my game for a few months. I was playing with a lot of confidence and belief.

"My fitness levels before the injury were really good. I was playing week in, week out and that had put me in a really good place in terms of my defending and when I had possession.

"I have to remember that feeling when I was playing well and must work hard to be fit and be ready to go again and continue where I left off."

Maguire is hoping to be fit for England’s Euro 2020 campaign, although he is likely to miss the opening game against Croatia on Saturday.

