How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: Live streams for WSL North London derby

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham and see two top-tier rivals battling it out in the Women's Super League, with free live streams available globally.

Read more ► Story of the WSL season so far

Arsenal's form under new boss Renee Slegers has been near-perfect and they will look to keep it going against North London rivals Tottenham.

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm GMT / 7.30am ET on Sunday, February 16.

Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live streams.

Arsenal vs Tottenham FREE live streams

Fans in many countries can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the WSL for free on the WSL YouTube channel.

The channel is the free streaming service, which is promoting the women's game with live streams for Women's Super League games this season.

However, geo-restrictions apply, so certain countries will be blocked, including the UK. That's because in the UK there's a separate broadcast deal with the BBC.

To check if the free stream is available in your area, this page contains a list of countries with separate broadcast deals and where the stream will therefore be blocked.

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the WSL from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the WSL in the UK

Arsenal vs Tottenham will be televised by broadcaster the BBC.

The game will go out on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, starting at 12.30pm GMT on February 16.

The BBC is a free service for those in the UK.

Arsenal vs Tottenham preview

Chloe Kelly is on loan to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

A game between two WSL rivals, Arsenal vs Tottenham is always a spicy affair, and it could see Chloe Kelly make her second debut for Arsenal.

Kelly signed for the Gunners on loan from Manchester City in the winter transfer window for her second spell at the London club.

She could not make her debut immediately as Arsenal played against City and Kelly is not allowed to play against her parent club. The England international is likely to make her bow on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

In FourFourTwo's opinion Arsenal will come away with the win.