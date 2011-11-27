Hulk bags brace as Porto floor Braga

Hulk, traditionally a winger, played most of the Europa League final rematch as a striker to reprise the role he assumed in the 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

He scored Porto's opener in midweek and was again on target on Sunday, heading the opener on 37 minutes.

Hulk then made it 2-0 with a curling shot from outside the box in the second half before setting up substitute Kleber for the third goal.

Europa League winners Porto were given a late scare though as striker Lima grabbed two goals in quick succession for Braga.

Pereira was criticised after his team were knocked out of the Portuguese Cup a week ago.

Porto and Benfica have 27 points from 11 games but Pereira's men have a superior goal difference. Braga are fifth on 19 points.