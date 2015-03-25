Inter full-back Dodo has successful surgery
Inter full-back Dodo has undergone successful surgery on a knee injury, but the club have not put a timescale on his return.
The Brazil international was substituted in the 62nd minute of Inter's 1-1 Serie A draw against Cesena on March 15, with reports in Italy suggesting he suffered knee ligament damage.
Inter released a statement on Wednesday confirming that the former Roma man has had medial meniscus surgery on his left knee.
However, the club did not comment on how much action he will miss.
Dodo has made 20 league appearances for Inter since moving to San Siro in the close-season.
