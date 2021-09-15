Inter Milan vs Real Madrid: Who is the referee for the Champions League match?

The Champions League is back - and the referee for Inter Milan vs Real Madrid will be Daniel Siebert.

Siebert referees for FC Nordost Berlin of the Berlin Football Association and is a FIFA referee. He is also ranked as a UEFA first category referee. The German was appointed as a DFB referee in 2007. He made his debut in the 2. Bundesliga in 2009 and has gone on to become a well-respected ref within the game, even taking part at Euro 2020.

The other officials for this game are also German. Rafael Foltyn and Christian Gittelmann will be running the line as assistant referees, while the fourth official for the match is Daniel Schlager.

Marco Fritz is tasked with being the Video Assistant Referee for the match, while Harm Osmers is the Assistant Video Assistant Referee for the game.

UEFA stipulates that every single stadium in the Champions League has to provide a VAR room for the officials in charge of the system. The main VAR official has to be from the same country as the on-pitch referee - if the league of that nation utilises the technology domestically.

Incident off the pitch or in the tunnel can also be watched by VAR - and VAR can award added time in matches.

