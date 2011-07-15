Inter seal deal for defender Jonathan

The 25-year-old player, whose full name is Jonathan Cicero Moreira (pictured, left), spent only six months at Santos, a period punctuated by injuries.

He played 14 games and missed both legs of the South American Libertadores final in which Santos beat Penarol 2-1 on aggregate.

Previously, he spent six seasons at Cruzeiro, the club where he was raised, and was regarded as one of the top players in the 2009 Brazilian championship.

He played in the Brazil team which won the under-17 world championship in 2003, beating Spain 1-0 in the final.