Ipswich vs Wigan live stream: how to watch League One wherever you are in the world

Ipswich vs Wigan live stream, Sunday 13 September, Sky Sports, 12pm BST

Wigan Athletic are in a sticky situation. The club have been told that they can begin the EFL season but they're still in a precarious situation. All the players can do on the pitch is win football matches - the fans will be hoping from a nice, big win to kickstart the season.

They might have a golden opportunity today. Ipswich Town were in a wretched run of form when the last campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Tractor Boys will be hoping that a fresh start can bring a renewed vigour to the side.

Kick-off is at 12pm BST and the game is live on Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

How to watch an EFL live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is the main player once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.

(Image credit: Future)

