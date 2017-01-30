Kane, Rose and Alderweireld fit for Spurs' trip to Sunderland

Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld have given Tottenham a triple fitness boost ahead of Tuesday's Premier League trip to Sunderland.

Kane sat out with a groin problem as Spurs survived an FA Cup fourth-round scare versus Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane on Saturday, but the England striker is ready for action at the Stadium of Light.

Wing-back Rose and central defender Alderweireld have overcome respective knee and hamstring complaints and are expected to feature on a night when Tottenham can boost their title hopes as rivals Liverpool and Chelsea face one another.

"Harry Kane is okay and trained well. He's available for Sunderland," manager Mauricio Pochettino told a pre-match news conference.

"The same goes for Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose.

"We have a few issues with [Kieran] Trippier, who got a knock on his hip in the FA Cup game, but it's not a big problem and he'll be available again in a few days."

Mauricio: " is ok and trained well today. He's available for Sunderland. The same goes for and Danny Rose." January 30, 2017

Longer-term absentees Jan Vertonghen (ankle) and Erik Lamela (hip) are also making encouraging progress, with Pochettino almost certain to avoid any last-minute action in a transfer window that is not to his taste.

"It's not easy. We're open. We don't have much time to sign players. I told you a few weeks ago it would be difficult for us," he added.

"The possibility now [of a signing] is 0.01.

"We follow the same process as before. It's about many things.

"We're happy with the squad. There's not much time to bring players in to adapt to a different style and philosophy. It's always difficult in this market.

"We're involved in three competitions and it's up to us to try to finish well.

"Summer is always the important period to improve your squad. This transfer window is always very, very complicated. It's very difficult to find the right player."

Vincent Janssen arrived at White Hart Lane last July, but has largely failed to find his best form, with Kane restricting first-team opportunities for the Netherlands international.

Janssen converted a penalty against Wycombe as Spurs came from 2-0 and 3-2 down to win 4-3 and Pochettino hopes that will serve as a timely confidence boost.

"He was too much under pressure in the last few weeks. He needs to be relaxed, calm, just training hard," the Argentine added.

"It was a good opportunity for him to play, to score, to show his character with the penalty. Now, he needs time to build his confidence. We'll give him the possibility to rebuild his confidence."