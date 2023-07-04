'Kane's only option is Manchester United' – Jermaine Jenas on where the England captain should go this summer

The Harry Kane saga looks set to dominate headlines throughout this summer, with the England captain's heart set on a move away from Spurs.

But former Tottenham Hotspur man Jermaine Jenas believes Kane actually has very few options available to him, despite his ability making him a tantalising prospect for Europe's elite clubs.

"Harry has got himself into a situation where he’s almost caused himself his own problem, because of how important it is to him to be the Premier League’s top goal scorer," Jenas, speaking on Tea with Timbsy says. "He’s come so far and he’s only about 50 odd goals away. If he moves and stays in the Prem, he can’t go to Arsenal, Chelsea would bite their hand off but Daniel Levy’s never gonna deal with Chelsea again after the whole Hazard and Willian situation which is why you don’t see that transaction happen anymore. Liverpool have got Nunez and City have got Haaland. So Manchester United is his only option.

Yet Jenas also believes that a move to United makes little sense in terms of silverware. "Are United gonna win the league next year? No," says the former England midfielder. "So what are you going there for? Money? Spurs will give him whatever he wants. He’s on a fortune already. If he turns around and says I want £350/400K a week, I don’t see a place where that doesn’t happen."

While Kane has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, Jenas believes leaving the Premier League would only make sense if a different foreign club came calling.

"Kane is closer to Karim Benzema than anyone that I can think of in terms of link-up, but Benzema has been a God at Real Madrid," Jenas says. "If the opportunity arose for Harry Kane to go to Real Madrid, if I was Harry Kane I would go there, purely and simply because he’s always going to be known as a Premier League God, but he deserves to have the icing on the cake, get a league title. Have you seen that team? It’s a young team. They’re unreal. Imagine the owner comes to you, he has two buys. I’m getting Jude Bellingham and I’m getting you. Automatically you’re going 'this team is going to win the Champions League'.

"So he’s got options, but I just don’t see him leaving. He should, but he’s not leaving the Premier League. And if he’s not leaving the Premier League, his only option is go to Man United."

