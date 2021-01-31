La Liga boss Javier Tebas slams Liverpool and Manchester United for European Super League plot

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit out at Manchester United and Liverpool for their supposed plot to create a European Super League.

United and Liverpool were said to be the driving forces behind Project Big Picture, a proposal which would have given the Premier League’s so-called 'big six' more power and influence.

And it has been claimed that the two English giants have also been working on a breakaway European Super League.

Tebas has accused United and Liverpool of working with FIFA and Real Madrid to “destroy” football.

“This would be a disaster for football, it would destroy the ecosystem and balance of the game in Europe,” he told The Sun .

“This whole underground project started with [FIFA president Gianni] Infantino and [Madrid president Florentino] Perez - but the Glazers [United’s owners] and Liverpool were active too and held meetings.

“They have all tried to keep it secret, before the stories emerged in October and since.

“Is it just about greed? You can define that how you like - but that is the idea.

“This Super League project is going to ruin the Champions League. That’s what they are looking for.

“The Champions League disappears - and the money it generates, they want to divide this up between themselves.”

The Sun report that United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham have been offered up to £310m to become founder members of a European Super League.

The competition would not include relegation initially, with the closed-shop division containing 20 teams who would each earn at least £130m per season.

Tebas has claimed that the plans could be officially unveiled next month, but there is likely to be substantial opposition to any such proposals.

Indeed, FIFA has already threatened a World Cup ban for players who take part in a European Super League.

