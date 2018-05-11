Lallana as fit as possible, Klopp claims

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Adam Lallana is "as fit as possible" ahead of the Champions League final and the World Cup.

The England midfielder has had a torrid time with injuries this season, starting a single Premier League match and lasting only 324 seconds after being introduced as a substitute against Crystal Palace in March, his most recent appearance.

But Klopp indicated the 30-year-old is ready to play a part in the closing weeks of the season, starting with Sunday's Premier League game at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

"Adam trains normally for a week or so," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"Yesterday normal, long time with no football, but Adam is Adam and he looks OK.

"It would be perfect to have minutes and we'll see if there's an opportunity to do that, but he's as fit as possible."

A photo posted by on

While Lallana is on the comeback trail, there was less positive news for England team-mate Joe Gomez, who has been ruled of both the Champions League final and the World Cup.

Gomez suffered an ankle injury in a Premier League game against Stoke City and Klopp said the defender - who required surgery - played through the pain to complete the match.

"That's absolutely something nobody needs actually," Klopp said. "We spoke about it a few times already, it's a sacrifice he made a little bit.

"It happened early in the game, it was not his best game, after the game the explanation came pretty soon. He got the injury early and carried on because he wants to help the team. Not the smartest decision but it was really brave.

"Nobody told me it would have helped to come off but now he's out for the rest of the season and the World Cup so it's really hard for him. It's something we and him have to accept.

"He's doing his rehab and it's already done, he can count the days when he'll be back but it won't be for the World Cup."

Klopp confirmed Emre Can remains unavailable due to injury, while there was no update on the progress of contract talks between the midfielder and the club.