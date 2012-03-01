Lille defender Debuchy claims Valencia interest

The 26-year-old is under contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions until 2015, but having seen the likes of Gervinho and Moussa Sow depart the club in recent months, he has become disillusioned with life at the Stade Lille-Metropole.

And Debuchy could be set to follow his former team-mates out of the club after admitting he is prepared to consider a move away from Les Dogues.

However, the France international is keen to see out the season with Lille, but is aware of attention from the La Liga outfit.

"It is part of my thinking," he said in L'Equipe. "I know Valencia are interested in me.

"But I am focused on Le Championnat for now. I want to end the season positively here before thinking about a possible transfer.

"I also have to accept that I am under contract and I won't make the choice."

Highly-rated Eden Hazard also looks set to leave Lille in the summer, which will plunge Debuchy’s future at the club into further doubt.