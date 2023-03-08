Liverpool report: Reds to battle Tottenham for Portuguese wonderkid and his team-mate
Liverpool are looking to refresh their squad ahead of next season, reports say
Liverpool and Tottenham are both keeping tabs on Benfica duo Antonio Silva and Florentino Luis, according to reports.
Both clubs sent scouts to watch the pair in action as Roger Schmidt's side beat Famalicao 2-0 on Friday, according to 90min (opens in new tab).
The Portuguese outfit, who are eight points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga table, recently secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-1 aggregate victory over Scott Parker's Club Brugge.
Benfica are therefore enjoying a fantastic season, and Florentino and Silva have been integral parts of the team throughout.
The 19-year-old Silva only made his first-team debut in August but he is already one of the first names on Schmidt's team sheet.
The centre-back, who has cited Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Dias as defenders he admires, was part of the Portugal squad at the World Cup in Qatar.
Florentino, a 23-year-old holding midfielder who also graduated from the Benfica academy, has also shone this term.
After making only 17 appearances in all competitions last season, he has already racked up 36 outings for Benfica this time around.
For now the pair will be fully focused on helping the Eagles win the Portuguese title and go deep in the Champions League.
But both players are expected to be the subject of offers from around Europe once the transfer window reopens for business in the summer.
Liverpool (opens in new tab) will be looking to bolster their midfield ranks in the summer and are said to have identified Florentino as a potential target.
The Reds also like the look of Silva, who could be harder to prise away from the Estadio do Luz as this is only his first season in the Benfica first team.
Tottenham (opens in new tab) are also keen on both players, and much could depend on which of the two clubs qualifies for the Champions League.
Spurs and Liverpool are among the contenders for fourth place in the Premier League.
More Liverpool stories
Manchester United (opens in new tab) are looking to jump to the front of the queue to sign Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister (opens in new tab), according to reports.
Liverpool and Newcastle could go head-to-head (opens in new tab) for a teenage talent currently contracted to Real Madrid (opens in new tab).
And we have taken a look at Liverpool's top 10 scorers in the Premier League (opens in new tab) after Mohamed Salah's record-breaking goal last weekend.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.