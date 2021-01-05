Liverpool transfer news: Reds draw up four-man transfer shortlist as Barcelona court Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool’s search for defensive reinforcements in January has taken them to France, Germany, Austria and Portugal, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are considering adding to their backline in the winter window, as key centre-back Virgil van Dijk is ruled out long term with a cruciate ligament injury.

Eurosport reports that a list of options has been drawn up featuring players from across the continent.

Schalke defender Ozan Kabak is among them, but the Reds could face competition from AC Milan for his signature.

Other options include Braga’s David Carmo, Max Wober of RB Salzburg and Sven Botman of Lille.

However, finding an agreement with Georginio Wijnaldum for a contract extension is currently the priority, with the Netherlands international now in the final six months of his deal and at risk of leaving on a free transfer.

Sky Sports report that Wijnaldum is among Barcelona’s top three transfer targets, along with Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

Barca boss Ronald Koeman hopes to tempt his compatriot to join him at the Camp Nou next season after failing in an effort to sign him over the summer.

